TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0006

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $56.06 million and $5.45 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,670,202,683 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

