TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $63.82 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,714,818,273 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

