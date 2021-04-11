TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $2,626.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.