Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Tutor Perini worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.54 million, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

