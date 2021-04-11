Typerium Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 69.5% against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $3.47 million and $14,831.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

