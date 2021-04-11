Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $394,654.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

