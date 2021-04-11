Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Raised by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

