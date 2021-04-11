U Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $578,241.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $578,241.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
