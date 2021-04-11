U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

