Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,256 shares of company stock worth $14,779,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

