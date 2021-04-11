Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,053,937 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $61,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,256 shares of company stock worth $14,779,966. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

