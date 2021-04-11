Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $115,655.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,793.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.55 or 0.03594923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00419739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.01 or 0.01145613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.61 or 0.00541203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00362490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00207345 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.