UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,441 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of RenaissanceRe worth $44,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.