UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,098 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Catalent worth $52,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Catalent by 3,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $24,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 111,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,531. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

