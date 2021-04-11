UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,667 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Raymond James worth $55,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

