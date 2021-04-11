UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 49,340 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Life Storage worth $41,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Life Storage by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

