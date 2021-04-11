UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 498,120 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Apollo Global Management worth $51,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

