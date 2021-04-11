UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of CarMax worth $54,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $3,745,438.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

