UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $813,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

