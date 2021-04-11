UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of AECOM worth $50,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. AECOM has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $67.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

