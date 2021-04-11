UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 49,612 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of CyrusOne worth $42,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after buying an additional 356,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -267.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

