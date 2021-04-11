UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of PG&E worth $52,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,138,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,516,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

