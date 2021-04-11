UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $43.95 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $43,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.