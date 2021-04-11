UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $45.56 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of WestRock worth $45,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.80 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

