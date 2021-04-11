UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $46.34 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 339,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $46,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

