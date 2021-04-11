UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $47.05 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Kimco Realty worth $47,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

