UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $49.23 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Datadog worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

DDOG opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $45,105,840.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,845,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,951,325 shares of company stock worth $188,960,065. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

