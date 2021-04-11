UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $50.85 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Occidental Petroleum worth $50,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 304,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,769,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

