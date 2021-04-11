UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $51.57 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Iron Mountain worth $51,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $37.66 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

