UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $53.46 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Albemarle worth $53,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $147.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

