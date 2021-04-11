UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $55.75 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $55,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

