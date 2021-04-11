UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $55 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of MongoDB worth $54,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $297.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day moving average is $313.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.07 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.