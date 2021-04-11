UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pool worth $56,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.06. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.02 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

