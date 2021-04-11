UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

