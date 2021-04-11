UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of AGNC Investment worth $49,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 1,548,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.