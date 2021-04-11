UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Natera worth $49,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,010 shares of company stock worth $15,014,023 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

