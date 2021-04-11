UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.43% of Scientific Games worth $56,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $44.35 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

