UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $49,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

