UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Badger Meter worth $46,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

BMI stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.