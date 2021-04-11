UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 49,817 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Wynn Resorts worth $41,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

