UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 342,187 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Americold Realty Trust worth $50,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $39.43 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

