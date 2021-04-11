UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BeiGene worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $5,316,225. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.15. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.48 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

