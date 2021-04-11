UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Globe Life worth $47,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 152.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $99.41 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

