UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of IAA worth $50,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in IAA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in IAA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $58.00 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

