UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,590 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Advance Auto Parts worth $53,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.