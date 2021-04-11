UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 270,864 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of CenterPoint Energy worth $43,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

