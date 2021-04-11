UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 46,099,669 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,099,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of iQIYI worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $16.80 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

