UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,766 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.10% of Rexnord worth $52,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXN opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

