UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 71,136 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of NRG Energy worth $44,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 613,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

