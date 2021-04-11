UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

